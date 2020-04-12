Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
755 pilgrims at DG Khan quarantine centre recover: Punjab CM

Posted: Apr 12, 2020
Photo: File

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Sunday that 755 pilgrims at the Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine centre have recovered and returned home.

He said this figure includes 175 pilgrims who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are only 74 pilgrims left at the DG Khan quarantine centre, he said in a series of tweets. They are being looked after in the best possible manner, Buzdar added.

“The local administration, police and healthcare professionals deserve appreciation for taking care of the pilgrims in the best possible manner during these difficult times,” he said.

“We are a resilient nation and InshAllah by staying united we will fight this pandemic,” he added.

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus tally as of Sunday morning was 5,037, with 2,425 cases being reported in Punjab.

coronavirus Dera Ghazi Khan Usman Buzdar
 
