72-year-old doctor dies of coronavirus in Islamabad

A 72-year-old doctor died of coronavirus in Islamabad on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said in a statement.

This is the second death from the virus in the federal capital, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said on Twitter.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the official said they were arranging for the funeral as per the notified SOPs.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Islamabad stands at 163. There are currently 7,945 cases across the country.

The virus has so far claimed 144 lives in Pakistan.