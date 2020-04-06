66 coronavirus patients recover at Sukkur quarantine, 31 in Balochistan

Sixty-six people at the Sukkur quarantine centre have recovered from the coronavirus and been sent home.

These are people from the group brought to the centre on March 14. They were kept in isolation and then retested. After they tested negative for the virus, they were allowed to go home with the provision that they keep following precautionary measures.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal announced in a tweet on Sunday that 31 people had recovered from the virus, taking the province’s tally of recovered patients to 60.

On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah released a video message in which he said people in Sindh have been recovering without the use of medication. The best cure is isolation, he said.