2,452 Tablighi Jamaat members in Sindh test negative for coronavirus

The coronavirus test results of 2,452 Tablighi Jamaat members in Sindh have come back negative while 437 came positive, government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Friday.

Wahab said 2,889 Jamaat members were tested after completing their isolation period of two weeks. They were kept at quarantine centres in different districts of Sindh.

Those who tested negative have been sent back to home where they’ll spend two more weeks in isolation.

Family members have been advised to maintain social distance from the returning Jamaat members to avoid any virus transmissions.

The deputy commissioners of the regions where the Jamaat members are returning have been informed of their whereabouts so that an eye can be kept on them.

As of Friday, 2,217 total known cases have been reported in Sindh, taking the country-wide tally to 7,226.