13 areas in Lahore sealed due to coronavirus spread

A total of 13 areas in Lahore have been sealed because they have reported a higher number of coronavirus cases.

Raiwind had already been sealed and 12 other areas were sealed Saturday.

These are Sikandria Colony, Bhatta Chowk, Bedian Road, China Scheme, Mughalpura, Samnabad, Shahdara, Small Industries, Bahria Town and some areas in Saddar, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Rustam Park.

The Punjab government is also debating whether to extend the lockdown by another week. The final decision on whether the lockdwon will be extended will be announced on Monday.

The next 20 to 25 days will be very important, said Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan. He said people will have to make sacrifices and urged them to stay home.

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 5,000 with 86 deaths. The country-wide lockdown is supposed to be lifted on April 14 but governments are considering an extension.