Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

13 areas in Lahore sealed due to coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
13 areas in Lahore sealed due to coronavirus spread

Photo: Online

A total of 13 areas in Lahore have been sealed because they have reported a higher number of coronavirus cases.

Raiwind had already been sealed and 12 other areas were sealed Saturday.

These are Sikandria Colony, Bhatta Chowk, Bedian Road, China Scheme, Mughalpura, Samnabad, Shahdara, Small Industries, Bahria Town and some areas in Saddar, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Rustam Park.

The Punjab government is also debating whether to extend the lockdown by another week. The final decision on whether the lockdwon will be extended will be announced on Monday.

The next 20 to 25 days will be very important, said Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan. He said people will have to make sacrifices and urged them to stay home.

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 5,000 with 86 deaths. The country-wide lockdown is supposed to be lifted on April 14 but governments are considering an extension.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Decision regarding this year's Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Decision regarding this year’s Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.