1,000-bed field hospital opens at Lahore’s Expo Centre

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: The Government of Punjab

A 1,000-bed field hospital for the COVID-19 patients has been established at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the hospital on Wednesday.

Lahore’s Expo Centre was converted into a field hospital in nine days, the Government of Punjab said in a tweet. The hospital has an ICU and offers rescue service too.

People have been encouraged to bring coronavirus patients to this hospital.

Photo: The Government of Punjab

The chief minister had finalised the decision to establish the hospital during a cabinet meeting on March 20.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and hope it improves soon,” said CM Buzdar during the inauguration ceremony. He said that the training of health workers has been completed and the government has provided testing kits to relevant hospitals.

We have even distributed money among 170,000 people today to provide some relief during the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

