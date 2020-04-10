10 staffers test coronavirus positive at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology staff are testing positive for the coronavirus. Another 10 staffers have tested positive for the virus, bringing the tally to 11.

It is believed that a patient contracted the virus because they came in contact with an infected staff member.

Three doctors and seven staff nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration has stopped minor and routine surgeries and is focusing on treatment in the emergency ward only.

CEO Professor Saqib Sheikh says all staff at the hospital are going to be tested for the virus.

So far, Punjab has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases.