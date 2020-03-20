Your questions about keeping children safe from COVID-19

Parents in Pakistan have had many questions about coronavirus ranging from panic over the flu to whether they should continue breastfeeding.

A team of pediatric experts in infectious diseases, psychiatry, family medicine and laboratory from the Aga Khan University Hospital organised a Facebook Live question and answer session on Friday (March 20).

Here are the questions and their answers.

Q. Is it necessary to sanitise hands at all times?

Hand sanitisers not necessary. If you don’t have them, use soap and water. If you’re going out, don’t touch things around you. If you do touch them, don’t expose your face, nose, eyes or mouth to that hand then.

Q. Is it necessary for children to wear masks?

Wearing masks at all times is not necessary. Use them only if you’re going to a place where there are chances of meeting infected people. Don’t use your hands while coughing. Instead, cough into your elbow.

Q. Should mothers who have contracted the virus continue breastfeeding their infants?

Yes, they can breastfeed their children. But they should follow cough etiquettes. If the mother is coughing, she should cover her mouth properly so that it does not reach the newborn. Our recommendation is that you should continue breastfeeding your child because the mother’s milk has high immunity which can save children from multiple infections.

Q. Can immunity boosters protect you from the virus?

As the virus is relatively new, we are still learning how it works. From what we know so far, we don’t think these things work. Don’t depend on any immunity or Vitamin C tablets. It’s best to practice precautions that the doctors have instructed.

Q. As schools have closed and children have been restricted to their houses, it may adversely impact them psychologically. How can parents deal with that?

Due to COVID-19, routines of children have been affected. Parents at home are worried and they are passing this on to their children. First of all, parents should calm down. If you keep talking about the virus, you will stress out yourself and your children. You should learn how to react to these things, especially when you’re around children.

If they ask you something, tell them the truth. Give brief answers. No play dates. Stay at home. Provide your children a routine so that they can feel safe. Set a fixed time for them to wake and sleep. Encourage them to exercise at home. Indulge them in indoor games. Sit with them and create a family environment. Talk to them about the positive things around you. Stay away from your phone and fake news. Visit authentic websites and ration your and your child’s exposure to news.

Q. What about doctors and nurses who come back home? How can they protect themselves and their families?

Wear personal protective equipment when you are near patients. Leave all your lab coats, gloves and other equipment at work. Most importantly, strictly maintain hand hygiene. Once you reach home change into clean clothes, shower and then go to your children.

Q. As the weather has changed, flu and fever has become normal. In what circumstances should children be brought to hospitals?

When a parent comes to us, we ask them two questions. The first is whether the child or parent has travel history. Second, if they have been near someone who has the virus. If these answers are affirmative, only then do we recommend parents to come in. Not every flu is a symptom coronavirus. Parents should not panic.

Q. What if a child has the virus?

First and foremost, strong social distancing should be practiced. Go to a doctor. Get a test. If the test is positive, follow recommendations given by the doctor and the govt.

Q. Other countries say that the virus does not severely affect children? How true is that?

To date, we have seen from examples in Italy and China that the virus catches adults and old more as compared to children. But it also does not mean that they cannot catch it. Children who did catch it are recovering now.

Q. Should routine vaccination and immunisation of children continue?

Prioritize the vaccinations but make sure you visit hospitals fully equipped. And practice social distancing of one meter at all times.

Q. Are children who have problems such as asthma and chest infection more prone to getting the virus?

The disease does affect children with weak immune systems. Parents should make sure these children follow their routine and exercise. Don’t stop routine medicines and follow up with your routine doctors over call. Don’t go to crowded places.

Q. What precautionary measures should be taken at home?

The virus stays on surfaces which increases its chances of. Take care of hygiene. Anything brought from outside should be washed first before use. Use alcohol wipes to disinfect things at home. Bleach is recommended as well. Keep the environment clean.

Q. How to limit children’s screen time?

Regular weekdays should not have screentime of more than 2-3 hours. Keep them motivated to exercise. Play board games. It will not just keep them busy but also foster interactions. Don’t limit screen time to games, instead encourage them to watch things with family.

Q. Should newborns wear masks?

If you don’t have symptoms, there’s no need to use masks. But you must practice social distancing. Maintain a one meter distance so that you are not affected by the virus. Things such as clothes and utensils used by the new born should be properly washed.

Q. What precautions should be taken by pregnant women?

If a pregnant woman is exposed to a person who has the virus, consult the doctor and follow their instructions. If she contracts the virus, keep her isolated. At the time of birth, don’t isolate the child from the mother. However, you should isolate the newborn from other infants.

Q. Should children be allowed to go out?

They can go out only if they follow social distancing. Educate them not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth. They can indulge in games that can be played maintaining a distance such as badminton, cycling and tennis.

Q. What medicines should be kept at home?

Use Paracetamol (Panadol). If you have cough, use warm water. Don’t use Ibuprofen if you think you have the virus. The people who took them had difficulty in recovering. Don’t use tablets without prescriptions from doctors.

Q. Can malaria tablets help cure coronavirus?

The medicine Chloroquine is being tested across the world. Don’t use it. They can adversely affect you as well. Don’t try experimental things on yourself or your children.

Q. What if the child looks physically fine but has had exposure with a victim?

Children should not be scared of the test. We use a simple swab like an ear bud. We insert it inside the nose and bring it out. It’s very small and light. It’s perfectly safe. If doctor recommends you a test, do come. It does not have blood tests or injections.

Q. Can open milk should be used? Should it be boiled?

Use tetra pack instead of open milk. Use pasturised milk as it’s safe. The virus does not enter you through food or air. It comes through contact or droplets.

The doctors unanimously added that following precautionary measures against the virus is a social responsibility. Although, the virus has a recovery rate of 80%, it’s necessary to follow guidelines given by the doctors.