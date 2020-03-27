‘You don’t need medicine for coronavirus, most people recover themselves’

You don’t need medicine to fight the coronavirus, most people who get it recover themselves, said Aga Khan University Hospital infectious diseases specialist Dr Faisal Mahmood.

Most people who contracted the virus are being treated at hospitals without any medications. “COVID-19 is just like getting a flu or a cough,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

Dr Mahmood said that most people who get infected by the virus are asymptomatic, which means that don’t show symptoms of the virus. This happened with Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and the 39 residents of Mardan’s union council who tested positive but never showed any symptoms of COVID-19.

“The only difference is that on some people the virus can have a greater impact as compared to others,” the specialist said. “And this usually shows in the form of a fever and heavy breathing.”

The best precaution against the virus is social distancing, he said. Regarding the matter of coronavirus testing kits, Dr Faisal said that a shortage of these kits was not just in Pakistan but across the globe.

“We are trying our best to get more kits and are looking at other options as well,” he said.

Students of the National University of Health and Sciences have prepared testing kits that cost a quarter of the price of kits that Pakistan imports. According to researchers, once these locally produced kits are approved and introduced in the market, more people can get tested for the virus.

Dr Mahmood also debunked all the theories regarding the intensity of the virus getting affected by rain. “The disease is new and we are still conducting research on it everyday,” he added.