Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo: AFP

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.

“COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he told reporters in Geneva.

He said he expected the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus,” he said.

He also said hard-hit Iran was trying its best to control the outbreak but needed more supplies.

