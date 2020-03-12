We’re not prepared to face coronavirus endemic: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that as a nation our preparation to contain the coronavirus outbreak is “weak, unorganised and without national guidance”.

“We are not prepared to face the [coronavirus] endemic,” Shah said in a meeting with PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza through a video link. He was assisted by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Secretary Health Dr Zahid Abbasi and other senior officials.

He said that provinces, particularly Sindh, have been left alone and there is no guidance from the federal government in this regard.

Shah said that thousands of people were landing at the airports and their system did not diagnose them even if anyone had symptoms of influenza or fever. The cases were detected after being cleared at the airports, he said.

The chief minister said that 14 cases were detected in Sindh because his dedicated team was running from pillar to post to identify affected persons and even go after their contacts.

Decisions relating to the closure of borders and educational institutions, screening at the airports, quarantine arrangements, pilgrims’ entry via Taftan should have been taken on the national level, he said.

“Only Sindh and Balochistan have closed educational institutions and we are also taking decisions regarding isolation of affected individuals,” Shah regretted.

He said 2,683 Pakistani pilgrims were in quarantine at the Taftan border crossing. Of them, 853 belong to Sindh who would start arriving in the province Friday evening.

However, the chief minister said that necessary arrangements regarding the arrival of these pilgrims have been made in Sukkur.

The meeting was told that so far the Sindh government has tested 198 suspected cases. Of them, 184 were declared negative and 14 positive.

The chief minister said that all the 14 cases had a travel history and there was no local transmission. He said out of these 14 cases, eight had returned from Syria, three came from UK via Dubai, and three from Iran.

But how many passengers coming from countries other than Iran have been checked, Shah questioned.

He said their health professionals were at risk and there was no national guidance for them. The Sindh CM urged the centre to adopt a zero-tolerance policy at the airports and that all the passengers travelling to Sindh be advised to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

He directed officials strengthen surveillance and enhance capacity of quarantine and isolation centres.

Shah also urged the federal government to start an awareness campaign for community engagement, stressing a dire need for multi-sector team work.

Dr Mirza told the participants that they will hold another meeting on Friday to make important decisions.

CM Shah also presided over the 15th meeting of his taskforce on the coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that the Sindh government team, with the support of airport authorities, screened 3,063 passengers on Wednesday.

Of them, one was suspected of the coronavirus. The passenger, who returned from Iraq, was shifted to hospital.

The chief minister directed health department to maintain a register of all passengers. He directed the chief secretary to depute at least eight data entry operators at the airport.

He was informed that public hospitals across Sindh had shared the data of 1,874 patients of pneumonia and fever. A list of 702 patients has been given by private hospitals.

The health department conducted on Thursday 33 tests which proved to be negative, the meeting was informed.

The Sukkur commissioner said they had detected two suspected cases and their necessary medical investigation was under way.

The chief minister directed the Karachi commissioner have all pilgrims coming from Taftan tested for the virus. He directed the health department arrange testing kits for this purpose.