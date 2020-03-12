Two patients recover from coronavirus infection in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Two patients have successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Sindh, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said Thursday.

Wahab said so while speaking at a press conference in Karachi. He said there were 14 coronavirus patients under treatment in Sindh.

Of them, two have recovered including a 64-year-old man, according to the provincial government spokesman. This brings the number of patients in Sindh down to 12.

The Sindh government spokesman stressed the need for a quarantine facility at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. He said a letter was written to the centre in this regard, but no progress had been made so far.

The Sindh health department has deployed 80 officials so that people coming from overseas could be tested through thermal scanners, Wahab said. He said during the last 24 hours, three people had been shifted to the Ojha Hospital in order to be tested for the virus.

He lamented that a meeting between Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Prime Minister Imran Khan was held Thursday, but it didn’t discuss the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

The federal government is not responding to the sensitivity of the issue, the Sindh government spokesman said. He criticised the prime minister for prioritising political meetings but not taking any steps to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement later, Wahab urged the masses not to heed misleading reports regarding the coronavirus outbreak. He said people should not believe in unverified reports on social networking websites and WhatsApp groups.

Only concerned departments are providing authentic information in this regard, he added.