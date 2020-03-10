Three new coronavirus cases take Pakistan tally to 19

Three more coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh and Balochistan, taking the Pakistan tally to 19.

The Sindh health department confirmed the two new cases on Tuesday. The cases are from Karachi and Hyderabad. The patient in Karachi has a travel history to Iran via Dubai. The case in Hyderabad returned from Syria via Doha.

The health department said it is tracing both the patients’ contacts for further testing. The total number of cases in Karachi is now 15.

A 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with the virus in Quetta, the Balochistan government confirmed Tuesday night. He had returned from Iran through the Taftan border crossing.

The boy was allowed to travel to Quetta after screening. He developed symptoms and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases that were reported on Monday are all in “stable condition” said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of these cases, some offices at The Harbour Front are shutting down as a precautionary measure.

Engro released a statement saying an employee tested positive from the Engro Corporation office on the 8th floor of the building. The employee was in office last on Friday, said the company. Engro’s offices will remain closed till Monday, March 16.

During this period, “Engro shall ensure a complete disinfection across all floors”, the company said.

— With additional reporting by Noor ul Arifeen.