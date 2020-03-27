Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Health

Two doctors contact coronavirus at DG Khan quarantine centre

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Two doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, confirmed the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday.

The doctors both worked at the DG Khan quarantine centre, one in the isolation ward and the other in the main quarantine centre.

The spokesperson said neither doctor is in danger and both are healthy. They have been admitted to the isolation ward.

The spokesperson said the nation is indebted to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are working on the frontline to combat the coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported 1,227 known cases of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. Mass quarantine centres have been set up in Punjab and Sindh to house pilgrims who arrived in Pakistan via the Taftan border with Iran.

