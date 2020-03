Two people have successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The news was confirmed by Zain Raza, a member of the internal support unit of the KP health minister. He is part of the core team on coronavirus in the province.

He tweeted that these were the first two recoveries from COVID19 in KP. The two patients were admitted to the Police Hospital in Peshawar.

He said they both tested negative twice in 24 hours.