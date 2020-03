Two more patients have been discharged in Skardu after they recovered from the coronavirus, revealed a Gilgit-Baltistan official.

The two men had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and had been moved to an isolation ward in Skardu.

They have since recovered and have now been sent home after the latest coronavirus test came back negative for both of them.

Pakistan has reported 1,238 known coronavirus cases so far and 91 of them are in Gilgit-Baltistan.