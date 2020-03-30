Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Three more die of coronavirus in Punjab

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Three more people died of the coronavirus in Punjab on Monday taking the provincial death toll to nine.

A 55-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died of the virus in Rawalpindi, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab health department.

A 42-year-old man died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, the spokesperson said. Two of the deceased individuals had returned from the UK and Saudi Arabia.

So far, four people have died of the virus in Lahore, three in Rawalpindi, and one each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson requested the masses to stay indoors and adopt precautionary measures advised by the government.

