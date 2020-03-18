Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three more coronavirus cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, taking the province’s tally to 19.

One case was reported in Buner. The patient was taken to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where he tested positive for coronavirus. The patient had a travel history from Sharjah.

The authorities are isolating his family at the DHQ Hospital Daggar, Buner.

The second patient tested positive at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. He had a Dubai travel history and is from Hangu.

The third was a man in Mardan who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. He is being treated at the Mardan Medical Complex.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan confirmed the cases during a press conference on Wednesday. KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra gave details of the three cases and said the time to criticize will come but now, everyone must work together.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has reached 250.