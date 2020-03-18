Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Photo: Online

Three more coronavirus cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, taking the province’s tally to 19.

One case was reported in Buner. The patient was taken to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where he tested positive for coronavirus. The patient had a travel history from Sharjah.

The authorities are isolating his family at the DHQ Hospital Daggar, Buner.
The second patient tested positive at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. He had a Dubai travel history and is from Hangu.

The third was a man in Mardan who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. He is being treated at the Mardan Medical Complex.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan confirmed the cases during a press conference on Wednesday. KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra gave details of the three cases and said the time to criticize will come but now, everyone must work together.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has reached 250.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.