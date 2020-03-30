Three Imtiaz Super Market branches sealed in Karachi

Authorities have sealed three Imtiaz Super Market branches in Karachi in 48 hours for violating the government’s directives regarding prevention of the coronavirus spread.

Officials of the East District administration along with the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police sealed another Imtiaz Super Market branch on Monday. The action was taken over violation of social distancing directives given by the Sindh government to superstores and marts during the lockdown.

This time, the district administration took action against the super market’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal branch located near ‘Moti Mahal’ area.

A team led by District East Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Ali Gopang paid a surprise visit to the store and found that the management was not following the directives.

Visitors are required to maintain at least one-foot distance while shopping in superstores and marts.

AC Gopang said the superstore was overcrowded when they visited it and the management did not take any precautionary measures in this regard.

“We had warned the Imtiaz Super Market management several times that they should follow the SOPs issued by the Sindh government,” he said.

The branch had been sealed till further orders, Gopang said. All superstores and marts were being monitored on a regular basis, he added.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal ASP Muhammad Maroof said, “We have intimated the management of all superstores and marts to ensure social distancing among visitors and allow limited number of people inside their premises.”

He said the law enforcers had been deployed outside stores, but it was the management’s responsibility to ensure social distancing inside their premises.

District East Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Mirwani told SAMAA Digital that the Imtiaz Super Market branch had been sealed for three days. He said it would be reopened if the management assured the district administration that they would follow the government’s directives.

The Imtiaz Super Market management confirmed that three of their stores in Karachi had been sealed in two days. They said their legal team was looking after the matter.

On Sunday, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani ordered sealing of Imtiaz Super Market’s Korangi branch for the same reasons.

The Bahadurabad police had also sealed its Awami Markaz branch on Sunday.