The only prevention for coronavirus is social distancing: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned that the only way to prevent yourself from getting the coronavirus is social distancing.

He summarised the virus situation in the province and said there are no China-origin cases in Sindh so far. We tested 34 people and their tests all came back negative, he said.

On February 26 we reported our first positive coronavirus case in Karachi and I held my first meeting on February 27, said Shah. He said the Sindh government has actively been sharing statistics with the media and monitoring the situation.

He said 393 tests were done in Sindh before the pilgrims from Taftan arrived and 27 people tested positive. Two recovered and have gone home, he said.

He said 25 people are under treatment and some are in isolation at home. They’re all doing fine, said Shah, adding that no one is in critical condition.

Justifying that some people were isolated at home, he said there is no treatment for the coronavirus. The chief minister said your test being negative doesn’t mean you don’t have the virus. Someone could have it ans show no symptoms at all and become fine themselves, he said, adding that it depends on your immune system.

But such a person can spread it to others, he said, and this is a virus that transmits fast. Some people can treat themselves at home on the advice of doctors, he said. They just need to isolate themselves, which means not meeting anyone else and eating a proper diet.

According to international protocol, if a patient shows no symptoms for five consecutive days they are tested again and if it’s negative, another test is conducted in 24 hours. If the second test comes negative as well, the patient is considered cured.

“Cases will rise. We all know that.” But not everyone needs to come to the hospital, he said, adding that people who can treat themselves should consult doctors and stay home.

Of the 27 patients in Karachi, eight had a travel history to Syria, three to Dubai, three to Iran, five to Saudi Arabia, five were local transmissions, one to Qatar and one was from Balochistan. He labeled the case from Balochistan one that was caused by mishandling.

We have tested 100 people with a travel history and their close contacts. But the government isn’t mass testing, he said.

Sindh recently acquired 10,000 kits through an MoU with Indus Hospital but the issue is the facilities to test people.

We can only do 200 tests a day, said Shah, who clarified that testing isn’t necessary. Just because your test is negative doesn’t mean you’re okay, he said, adding that a test could be negative today and positive tomorrow.

“The most important thing is social distancing, whether you’re sick or not.” We can test to one level, but now more than that, said Shah. Right now, they’re only testing people with travel history and symptoms and their contacts. And this will continue, he said, adding that it’s not possible to test more people.

There are 853 pilgrims in Taftan from Sindh, he said, of which 291 were brought back and quarantined in the Labour Colony flats in Sukkur. Shah said the quarantine facilities in Taftan weren’t quarantine facilities at all as everyone was kept in one big room.

He clarified that Sindh did not bring these pilgrims back. The federal government sent them, he said, adding that even more were sent to Punjab.

There are a lot of rumours going around, but we will tell you about the positive cases in the province immediately, he said. “Hiding cases is to our own detriment.”

The chief minister detailed the quarantine facilities Sindh has prepared and said everyone will be kept for a full 14 days. If you think it’s a five-star facility, it’s not, he said, adding that people are being provided a charpoy, bedding, towels, soap and three meals a day.

It’s not perfect, but we don’t live in a perfect world, he said. “Whatever was humanly possible, it has been done.”

The 291 pilgrims were all tested the first day and now their results are coming back. He announced that 11 more had tested positive for the coronavirus and 12 negative. That brings the total coronavirus count in Sukkur to 61.

Shah explained that the PCR machine used to conduct the tests could only manage 45 tests at once and the tests take between six and eight hours to process. The machines are not regularly available and need microbiologists, he said.

The Sukkur cases are not that alarming, he said, what’s more alarming are the cases in Karachi that are unaccounted for, he said.

He said Allama Shehanshah Naqvi, Dr Bari of the Indus Hospital and Information Minister Nasir Shah went to Sukkur to speak to the quarantined patients and urge them to stay quarantined and away from each other.

Even if they’re in their 10th day of quarantine and meet someone else, they’re quarantine will start again from day one, he warned.

If you keep a three to four feet distance you’re less likely to get the virus, he said, urging no physical contact between people. It doesn’t travel in the air, he said.

Shah said they have made two hospitals into isolation centres in Karachi. Dr Bari purchased 16 ventilators and 21 more are being bought. But we need people to operate them, said Shah.

He urged people to isolate themselves for 14 days at least until they’re clear.

If the whole country did that, we would know how many cases there are and could go on from there, said Shah. He urged people to voluntarily forgo contact wherever they can and to wash their hands frequently.

Masks should only be used if you a cough or cold and are coming out in public. If you’re virus positive, you should be in isolation but if you’re coming out for whatever reason, wear a mask, he said.

If Shah got his way, all restaurants and tea houses would be closed immediately. He said he has given some suggestions to the federal government because the approach must be holistic.

I knew what would happen if schools close, he said, calling it an informed decision. If you don’t want to get sick or make others sick, stay home, he urged.