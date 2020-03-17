Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Some Punjab doctors don’t want to work in isolation wards

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Some Punjab doctors don’t want to work in isolation wards

SAMAA TV

Doctors and paramedic staff at multiple teaching hospitals in Punjab have refused to work in isolation wards formed for the people affected by the coronavirus.

According to the province’s health secretary, the federal government has not provided doctors and staff precautionary equipment as yet.

“We had asked the Centre to provide us adequate equipment on February 28, but we haven’t received anything yet,” the secretary said. The Punjab Health Department had asked the government for 107,000 gowns, 150,000 masks and 20,000 gloves.

The delay has been caused due to a shortage of equipment in the international market, he added.

Doctors and staff have demanded that the government immediately sends in all precautionary supplies so that they can return back to work.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hospitals Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.