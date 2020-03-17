Some Punjab doctors don’t want to work in isolation wards

Doctors and paramedic staff at multiple teaching hospitals in Punjab have refused to work in isolation wards formed for the people affected by the coronavirus.

According to the province’s health secretary, the federal government has not provided doctors and staff precautionary equipment as yet.

“We had asked the Centre to provide us adequate equipment on February 28, but we haven’t received anything yet,” the secretary said. The Punjab Health Department had asked the government for 107,000 gowns, 150,000 masks and 20,000 gloves.

The delay has been caused due to a shortage of equipment in the international market, he added.

Doctors and staff have demanded that the government immediately sends in all precautionary supplies so that they can return back to work.