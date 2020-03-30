Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Smoking may make coronavirus effects worse: AKU dean

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: AFP

No conclusive evidence has been found yet that indicates that cigarette smokers more vulnerable to the coronavirus, but the theory is likely to be true, Dr Adil Haider, the dean of the medical college at Aga Khan University said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Monday.

“Anything that compromises your lungs and respiratory system is going to make it worse for you,” said the trauma surgeon.

He said many novel coronavirus’ patients that are already suffering from underlying health issues have a weaker immune systems and thus have a hard time surviving the virus.

The death rate of women contracting the coronavirus is 2.8% across the world, while for males it is 4.7%. This difference indicates that females are battling the virus better, but is this the case only for COVID?

“Women, in general, have such genetics which make them tackle illnesses more efficiently,” he said. “Even in hemorrhagic shocks, bleeding in females stops earlier [than males], which is due to the estrogen.”

The genetic differences between men and women, allows women to one up the men, Dr Haider said.

