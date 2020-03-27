Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sixteen new cases take GB coronavirus count to 103

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Sixteen new cases take GB coronavirus count to 103

Photo: Online

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, taking the province’s tally to 103.

This was stated by the provincial government spokesman Faizullah Faraq. The provincial government was concerned about the rapid spread of the virus, he said.

Faraq urged the masses to “seriously act upon the lockdown orders and stay at homes”.

The provincial government had taken exemplary measures to contain the pandemic.

However, he warned that people not taking the lockdown into consideration would be synonymous to them inviting the virus into their households.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus gilgit-baltistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.