Sixteen new cases take GB coronavirus count to 103

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, taking the province’s tally to 103.

This was stated by the provincial government spokesman Faizullah Faraq. The provincial government was concerned about the rapid spread of the virus, he said.

Faraq urged the masses to “seriously act upon the lockdown orders and stay at homes”.

The provincial government had taken exemplary measures to contain the pandemic.

However, he warned that people not taking the lockdown into consideration would be synonymous to them inviting the virus into their households.