SIUT Karachi sets up coronavirus helpline, screening and isolation ward

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation has taken some steps to provide information and help to the people of Karachi during the COVID-19 epidemic.

A helpline (021-99215469) has been set up at the hospital which will be active round the clock all days of the week, said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

Doctors are available on the helpline to provide updated information about the disease to callers. A triage team of a six doctors has been posted at the outpatient department of the hospital. The team is headed by two doctors who specialise in chest and infectious diseases.

This team carries out screening of patients and those found positive are shifted to an isolation ward set up at the third floor of the Hanifa Suleman Oncology Centre. The team at the oncology centre does contact tracing of the patient.

SIUT’s infection diseases department and pulmonology department are the focal points of the screening exercise. The hospital also claims kits to diagnose COVID-19 are being supplied to SIUT.