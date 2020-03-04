Sindh’s hospitals won’t be taken over by Centre: health minister

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho said the province’s major public hospitals will not be taken over by the federal government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the health minister said: “We are very happy that the federal government has decided not to take the JPMC, NICH and NICVD away. Sindh has always worked towards serving its people and will keep doing so.”

Calling the hospitals one of Sindh’s biggest accomplishments, she said the government had “invested billions of rupees in uplifting and upgrading these three hospitals.”

Dr Pechuho stated that the government would work to improve the hospitals.

In a press conference on February 13, the health minister said the Centre was giving “mixed messages” about taking administrative control of three of the province’s major public hospitals. The Sindh government had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the decision.

A notification in January said three of Sindh’s public hospitals, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health, will be taken over by the Centre as per the Supreme Court’s orders.