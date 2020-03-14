Sindh urges people to avoid crowded places, stay home

The Sindh health department has issued advisories for crowded places, hotels, guest houses and prisons in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
Twenty-eight cases have been reported in the country.
It has urged people to stay home or at work instead of going to crowded places.
It has defined crowded places as shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, processions, ijtima, rallies, strikes and weddings.
Here are some of the key points from its advisory for crowded places:
The health department has also urged hotel and guest houses to check the temperature of all guests, visitors and staff when they enter the premises. Anyone displaying symptoms of cough, body ache, fever or shortness of breath will not be allowed in and has been advised to stay home or visit a hospital.