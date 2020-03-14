Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Health

Sindh urges people to avoid crowded places, stay home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh health department has issued advisories for crowded places, hotels, guest houses and prisons in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Twenty-eight cases have been reported in the country.

It has urged people to stay home or at work instead of going to crowded places.

It has defined crowded places as shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, processions, ijtima, rallies, strikes and weddings.

Here are some of the key points from its advisory for crowded places:

  • People above the age of 40 or immune-compromised people should avoid crowded places
  • People who arrived in Pakistan within the last 15 days must be quarantined at home
  • People with coughs, body aches, fever or shortness of breath will not be allowed to enter crowded places.
  • People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma must avoid crowded places
  • Everyone should limit movement outside their homes
  • Standing three feet away from people
  • Wash your hands frequently and use sanitizer
  • Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing with your flexed elbow or use a tissue and throw it away immediately
  • Avoid spitting
  • Don’t touch your face
  • Do not smoke
  • Law enforcers and security personnel who are involved with searching people and have human contact must have complete personal protective equipment

The health department has also urged hotel and guest houses to check the temperature of all guests, visitors and staff when they enter the premises. Anyone displaying symptoms of cough, body ache, fever or shortness of breath will not be allowed in and has been advised to stay home or visit a hospital.

