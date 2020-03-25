Sindh to share 300,000 KN95 masks with other provinces

The Sindh government has decided to share 300,000 KN95 masks it received from China with other provinces.

The announcement came as the number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan exceeded 1,000. Sindh has reported the highest 417 cases.

The provincial government received 500,000 KN95 masks from China on Wednesday, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decided that Sindh will keep 200,000 masks and the remaining will be distributed amongst Punjab, KP, Balochistan, AJK and GB governments, he said.

“Yes, together we can,” Wahab added in his tweet.