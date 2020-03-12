Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Education

Sindh students advised to keep three-foot distance from each other

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Online

The Sindh health department issued an advisory for students after tentatively deciding to reopen schools and colleges as scheduled on March 16.

The department has advised students to avoid crowded places and while at school, keep a three-foot distance from each other.

They have also been urged to use soap, water and sanitizer frequently to clean their hands.

Students who have travelled abroad in the past 20 days have been banned from entering schools, as have those students whose family members have travelled abroad.

Students with breathing problems have been told to stay home as well.

All educational institutions have been directed to set up health desks.

Sindh had closed schools over fears of the coronavirus spreading.

coronavirus Sindh
 
