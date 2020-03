Two more people have died of the coronavirus in Karachi, taking Sindh’s death toll to five.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho confirmed the deaths. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

The 66-year-old patient had renal issues and was on dialysis regularly and the 52-year-old had a respiratory problem.

Sindh has reported 502 of Pakistan’s 1,578 coronavirus cases.