Sindh reports two more coronavirus cases, tally hits 31

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi on Saturday. The total number of cases in Sindh has reached 17.

One of the patients, a 38-year-old man who had returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia a few days ago, was diagnosed with the virus in the morning, said the Sindh health department.

The other patient has no travel history but his father recently returned from the UK, according to the health department. The parents of the 20-year-old were shifted to a hospital for screening. Two patients of COVID-19 in the province have recovered and been discharged. As of Saturday, 15 are still under treatment.

This is the 31st case reported in Pakistan. PIMS Islamabad reported a case on Saturday as well.