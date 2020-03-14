Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh reports two more coronavirus cases, tally hits 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh reports two more coronavirus cases, tally hits 31

Photo: AFP

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi on Saturday. The total number of cases in Sindh has reached 17.

One of the patients, a 38-year-old man who had returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia a few days ago, was diagnosed with the virus in the morning, said the Sindh health department.

The other patient has no travel history but his father recently returned from the UK, according to the health department. The parents of the 20-year-old were shifted to a hospital for screening. Two patients of COVID-19 in the province have recovered and been discharged. As of Saturday, 15 are still under treatment.

This is the 31st case reported in Pakistan. PIMS Islamabad reported a case on Saturday as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.