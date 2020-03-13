Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Sindh reports new coronavirus case, Pakistan tally now 22

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A motorcyclist in Karachi wearing a mask. Photo: ONLINE

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Sindh, the health department said on Friday. The number of cases in Sindh is now 15.

The patient is a 52-year-old man who arrived from Islamabad two days ago. He tested positive on Friday. The health department said he did not have a history of travel to any country with a coronavirus outbreak.

The patient’s contacts are being traced so they can be screened.

In Sindh 13 people are under treatment for COVID-19 and two have recovered and been discharged. Around 251 tests have been carried out in the province so far.

On Thursday, 52 tests were conducted which were all found negative.

Schools, colleges and universities in Sindh have been closed till May 30, the government announced after a meeting on Thursday night. Pilgrims arriving from Iran to Sukkur will be isolated in labour flats there, said Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani.

