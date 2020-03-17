Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Health

Sindh reports five new coronavirus cases, Pakistan tally reaches 188

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: Online

Sindh has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Karachi on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the province is now 155.

These cases had a travel history to Saudi Arabia, said the Sindh health department.

In Karachi, 36 people have tested positive and two have been cured. At the quarantine facility in Sukkur, 234 tests have been conducted out of which 119 turned out to be positive, said Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the zaireen in Sukkur are already quarantined and they don’t pose a threat. “The dangerous thing is cases cropping up in Karachi.”

In a press conference on Monday, the chief minister urged people to start social distancing and self-isolating to stop the spread of the virus.

