Sindh reports 9th polio case, 30 children in Pakistan affected

The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh confirmed one new polio case for the year on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in Sindh to nine.

The victim is a four-year-old girl from District Naushero Feroz. She had weakness in her facial muscles which began on February 23. The parents say the child received seven doses of oral polio vaccine but no dose of the injectable vaccine.

“It pains us to see the rise in polio cases and it is our mission to turn this situation around,” said the EOC in a statement.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urged parents to get their children vaccinated in routine as well as special campaigns planned by the programme for the next few months.

In Pakistan, 30 children have been affected by polio this year. The greatest number of cases, 15, has been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by nine in Sindh, five in Balochistan and one in Punjab.