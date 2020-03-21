Sindh reports 90 new coronavirus cases from Sukkur

The Sindh health department confirmed on Friday 90 new coronavirus cases in Sukkur that took the Sindh tally to 357.

So far the province has reported one death from the virus, while three patients have recovered from it.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the health department has conducted up to 2,700 tests for COVID-19 so far in the province.

Out of these, 101 people tested positive from Karachi, 1 tested positive from Hyderabad and 255 pilgrims from Iran tested positive who are kept in the isolation facility in Sukkur.

This brings the total number of known cases in Sindh to 357.

“We so far have 60 cases of local transmission and we urge the people to maintain social distancing to avoid community spread and if someone has a 14 day history of foreign travel, they need to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days,” said Dr Pechuho.









