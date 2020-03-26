Sindh prohibits congregational prayers until April 5

The Sindh government has prohibited all congregational prayers across the province from March 27 to April 5, provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab confirmed Thursday.

The announcement came as the number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan neared 1,200. Sindh has the highest 421 cases.

Wahab said the decision was made in order to contain the coronavirus spread. He was speaking to Samaa TV.

However, the provincial government spokesman clarified that mosques were not being closed.

Respective staff comprising three to five individuals could offer prayers inside the mosques, he said.

Wahab said the decision was taken after consultation with scholars from all schools of thought and medical experts.

He urged the masses to abide by the decision.