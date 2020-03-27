Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh orders closure of grocery shops from 5pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh orders closure of grocery shops from 5pm

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Sindh government has ordered closure of grocery shops across the province from 5pm to 8am.

The announcement came as part of the provincial government’s measures to further intensify the lockdown in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all deputy commissioners and the Sindh inspector general to ensure effective implementation of the orders.

He ordered action against shop owners not complying with the orders.

On Thursday, the provincial government prohibited congregational prayers in Sindh until April 5.

The measures have been taken in order to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to around 1,300 on Friday. Sindh has the highest 440 cases.

Provincial authorities have so far apprehended nearly 1,000 individuals for violating the lockdown.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.