Sindh orders closure of grocery shops from 5pm

The Sindh government has ordered closure of grocery shops across the province from 5pm to 8am.

The announcement came as part of the provincial government’s measures to further intensify the lockdown in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all deputy commissioners and the Sindh inspector general to ensure effective implementation of the orders.

He ordered action against shop owners not complying with the orders.

On Thursday, the provincial government prohibited congregational prayers in Sindh until April 5.

The measures have been taken in order to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to around 1,300 on Friday. Sindh has the highest 440 cases.

Provincial authorities have so far apprehended nearly 1,000 individuals for violating the lockdown.