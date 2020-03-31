Sindh opens first drive-thru coronavirus test centre in Karachi

Sindh now has its first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Karachi.

The Sindh government established the centre after coordination with the South district administration.

It has been set up at the parking area of Bagh Ibne Qasim near the Bahria Icon Tower. People can get tested sitting in their cars.

The procedure is simple.

You should first call the DC South helpline (021-99203012) for a reservation between 9am and 5pm. The operator will provide you with a time and code for the test after registering your call. No walk-ins will be entertained.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the step has been taken on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The facility has been established because of the increased demand for a test.

You will be asked certain questions if you want to get a test which will include your travel history and symptoms.

The LG minister said more drive-thru facilities will be introduced across the province.

South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali told SAMAA Digital that a professional team of doctors and paramedics will be present at the drive-thru.

Indus Hospital has also contributed to the facility and a team of the hospital will be available there.

You will have to go through an X-ray before the test.

He said the Civil Lines assistant commissioner will monitor the facility.