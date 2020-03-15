Sindh imports 10,000 coronavirus testing kits

The Sindh government has imported 10,000 kits for testing coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

Shah said these kits were purchased under an arrangement with the Indus Hospital. They will be used to take samples of suspected coronavirus cases, he added.

The provincial government has distributed these testing kits among various public and private hospitals in the province.

So far, there have been 38 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan. Four cases were reported in Karachi and one in Islamabad on Sunday.

Three patients returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and tested positive for the virus in Karachi on Sunday. The fourth patient had no recent travel history.

The man who was confirmed to be a coronavirus patient in Islamabad is the husband of a previously confirmed case, according to PIMS spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja.

His wife remains on the ventilator.