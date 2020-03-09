Sindh hospitals instructed to share data of pneumonia patients

All public and private hospitals have been instructed to share the record of patients with symptoms of pneumonia so the coronavirus can be contained.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah gave these instructions in a meeting of the coronavirus taskforce at the CM House in Karachi on Monday.

It was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, Additional Home Chief Secretary Usman Chachar, Health Secretary Zahid, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers, FIA, airport services, Civil Aviation, WHO, Aga Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital and other concerned institutions.

Chachar told the chief minister he had requested the federal government to issue a health card/travel declaration to every international passenger so that their screening record could be maintained. He said that the federal government has accepted the CM’s proposal and health cards are being distributed among passengers in international flights coming to Karachi. The passenger has to record their travel history of 14 days.

The health secretary said four coronavirus tests were conducted on Monday. The results were negative.

To a question, the CM was told that three patients of the coronavirus were under treatment. Of them, two have recovered, while the recovery of the third is slow.

So far, 135 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Sindh. The results of four came out positive, while 112 were declared negative. Currently, 230 pilgrims have been kept in quarantine. Of them, 63 will complete their isolation period on March 10, 25 on March 11 and 34 on March 12.

The CM was also told that 59 suspects who had travelled with four coronavirus patients of Sindh have been traced and the list has been shared with all the deputy commissioners.

The FIA representative told the CM that 29 passengers went to Iran but then travelled to another country and then returned to Pakistan. He said that their record has been shared with the health department.

Data of 3,630 passengers has also been shared by the immigration authorities. These passengers had returned from Iran, Italy, South Korea, Iraq and Bangkok.