Sindh health department suggests ban on public gatherings like PSL

The Sindh health department has taken emergency measures after nine new coronavirus cases were reported from Karachi, taking the total number of cases in the province to 13.

In a meeting on Tuesday Sindh’s Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho said the department will be setting up a health desk and conducting screening at the Karachi Airport. All people coming to Karachi will be screened.

Similarly, all private and public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on the novel coronavirus. An advisory will be issued to the public to avoid public gatherings and self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled from a country with positive cases.

People who test positive will be isolated at the 50-bed hospital in Gadap, the department said. All other private hospitals have been given SOPs on how to deal with the coronavirus cases.

The health department has also suggested a ban on large public gatherings such as the PSL and closing schools for a longer period. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will decide whether to implement this during the coronavirus task force meeting in the evening.

The cases that were reported on Monday are all in “stable condition” said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet on Tuesday.