Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh health department suggests ban on public gatherings like PSL

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh health department suggests ban on public gatherings like PSL

KARACHI, PAKISTAN-FEBRUARY 28: People from Karachi wear face masks on a street as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar)

The Sindh health department has taken emergency measures after nine new coronavirus cases were reported from Karachi, taking the total number of cases in the province to 13.

In a meeting on Tuesday Sindh’s Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho said the department will be setting up a health desk and conducting screening at the Karachi Airport. All people coming to Karachi will be screened.

Similarly, all private and public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on the novel coronavirus. An advisory will be issued to the public to avoid public gatherings and self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled from a country with positive cases.

People who test positive will be isolated at the 50-bed hospital in Gadap, the department said. All other private hospitals have been given SOPs on how to deal with the coronavirus cases.

The health department has also suggested a ban on large public gatherings such as the PSL and closing schools for a longer period. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will decide whether to implement this during the coronavirus task force meeting in the evening.

The cases that were reported on Monday are all in “stable condition” said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet on Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.