Sindh govt to punish people spreading coronavirus misinformation online

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah advised people not to believe any fake news regarding the novel coronavirus circulating on social media.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in Sindh, panic has ensued among people. The province has reported a total of 17 cases so far. Amid fears of the spread of the global pandemic, fake news of a provincial lockdown has gone viral online.

The ‘rumors’ have also encouraged people to stock up on groceries after which supermarkets across the province were crowded.

The minister, however, refuted the news and said that all those people who are spreading the news will be punished by the law. “Cybercrime cases will be registered against them,” he said.

“The Sindh government is taking adequate measures and everything is under control,” Shah assured.

The Sindh government has banned all public gatherings and religious congregations as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak. Marriage halls, cinemas and schools have also been closed down. According to a notification issued by the government, whoever is found indulging in these activities will be imprisoned for 30 days.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been given authorities under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“In certain cases, offenders can also be sent to jail for 90 days,” Shah added.