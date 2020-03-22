Sunday, March 22, 2020  | 26 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Sindh govt establishes special cell for assistance regarding lockdown

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh govt establishes special cell for assistance regarding lockdown

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has established a Central Control Cell with regard to the lockdown in the province due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a notification Sunday.

The cell will function 24 hours and resolve issues relating to the lockdown. It will provide guidance and assistance to people in case of any queries.

The control cell can be reached through below-mentioned contact details: 

Landline numbers: 021- 99222926, 99222927, 99222967, 99222931 and 99222933

Fax number: 021-99222231

Email: covid19sindh@gmail.com

WhatsApp number: +92346-6625396

Sindh
 
