Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh government recruits nearly 4,000 medical professionals to fight coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh government recruits nearly 4,000 medical professionals to fight coronavirus

This a sample picture taken on March 16, 2020 during a press presentation of the hospitalisation service for future patients with coronavirus at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital. Photo: AFP

The Sindh government continues to ramp up its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus as it recruits almost 4,000 medical professionals on an emergency basis.

A total of 2,366 nurses have already been given offer letters.

“We aim to alleviate the problems people are facing due to this,” said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “The nurses will be inducted on an emergency basis. We are also recruiting 1,000 doctors who will be given their offer letters soon.”

Widespread coronavirus testing is still not available in Pakistan but Shah hopes to change that soon. “We are also bringing in 500 lab technicians in a few days so that we can conduct more coronavirus tests.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.