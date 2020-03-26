Sindh government recruits nearly 4,000 medical professionals to fight coronavirus

The Sindh government continues to ramp up its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus as it recruits almost 4,000 medical professionals on an emergency basis.

A total of 2,366 nurses have already been given offer letters.

“We aim to alleviate the problems people are facing due to this,” said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “The nurses will be inducted on an emergency basis. We are also recruiting 1,000 doctors who will be given their offer letters soon.”

Widespread coronavirus testing is still not available in Pakistan but Shah hopes to change that soon. “We are also bringing in 500 lab technicians in a few days so that we can conduct more coronavirus tests.”