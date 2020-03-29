Sindh develops app to register welfare organisations for ration distribution

The Sindh government has developed the Sindh Relief Initiative Application for social welfare organisaztions interested in working with it to get them registered for distribution of ration among daily wagers on their doorsteps.

The URL of the app is: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailes?id=inc.codelabs.krtvolunteer.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement during a meeting of heads of social welfare organisations, provincial ministers, advisers and other high-ups on Sunday.

The initiative is aimed at providing ration to daily wagers and needy people on their doorsteps, Shah said. He said daily wagers would have to get themselves registered through an application and then the government would task welfare organisations with distribution of ration in different areas.

According to 2017 census, the chief minister said, 10 million people or 1.4 million families in the province were daily-wage earners.

He said that out of these 10 million daily wagers, 25% were associated with the construction industry and 35% with textile and ancillary industry who are covered under the EOBI.

Others work in SME, cottage and roadside shops and transport industry, he said. They not registered with any organisation such as EOBI or SESSI.

The chief minister said if each family was provided with a ration bag worth Rs5,500, the amount would come to Rs7.7 billion.

“I am developing a mechanism to reach each and every family so that nobody remains without ration,” he said.

CM Shah urged all the stakeholders, including government and non-government organisations, to use the platform to promote uniformity in the whole disbursement exercise.

He urged authorities to make use of technology for data management and record keeping in this regard.

The chief minister said the Sindh Relief Initiative App provides a single platform for all relief activities. It would ensure uniformity in disbursement by registering CNICs so that no duplication could take place, he said.

“The app will manage volunteers as well as register donors,” CM Shah said.

He thanked the Karachi Relief Trust, Saylani Welfare Trust, Edhi, Bait-us-Salam, Citizen Foundation, Chhipa, Zindagi Trust, Patient Aid and various other organisations for supporting the government in this initiative.

He said with the support of the government, these organisations had already provided around 200,000 families with ration bags that could last up to 15 days.

Registration process

Welfare organisations were requested to download the app and get themselves registered so that a joint working group could be developed for distribution of ration.

