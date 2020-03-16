Sindh coronavirus tally hits 150 as 119 Taftan cases confirmed

The Sindh health department has confirmed that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the province has reached 150 as of Monday evening.

Of these positive cases, 30 are from Karachi, one is from Hyderabad and 119 returned from Iran via Taftan. Two people have recovered while others are are under treatment.

This brings Pakistan’s coronavirus case count to 183 in total.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, in a press conference on Monday, said that 23 more people were screened at the Aga Khan University Hospital Monday afternoon, of which 11 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The results of others had yet to be revealed.

The Sindh health department has quarantined pilgrims who arrived in Pakistan via the Taftan border crossing.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said the government had not yet decided about a lockdown in the province. He was addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Shah said the government was already making arrangements and it would provide food supplies to the masses in case of a lockdown.