Sindh coronavirus tally reaches 103 as 76 Taftan cases confirmed

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
This photo grabbed from a video taken and handout on January 23, 2020 by Rome's Fiumicino Airport Authority (ADR) shows passengers scanned by thermal imaging for body temperature. Photo: AFP

The Sindh health department has confirmed that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the province has reached 103 as of Monday evening.

Of these positive cases, 26 are from Karachi, one is from Hyderabad and 76 returned from Iran via Taftan. Two people have recovered and 85 are under treatment.

This brings Pakistan’s coronavirus case count to 136 in total.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, in a press conference, said that 23 more people were screened at the Aga Khan University Hospital Monday afternoon, of which 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus. The results of others have yet to be revealed.

The Sindh health department has quarantined pilgrims who arrived in Pakistan via the Taftan border crossing and is testing them.

