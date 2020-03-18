Sindh coronavirus tally reaches 181 with 9 new Sukkur cases

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sukkur among the Taftan pilgrims. With these new cases the tally in Sindh has reached 181.

The new cases were confirmed by the Sindh Health Department on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the department also added that no new cases were reported in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 600 more pilgrims would arrive in Sukkur from Taftan on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday Shah said “March 16 saw the highest number of coronavirus cases reported across the world. A total of 14,328 individuals have been infected. It is time to worry.”

The chief minister has imposed a partial lockdown in Sindh to control the spread of COVID-19. He has urged the public repeatedly to stay at home and avoid public gatherings.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said in a press conference on Wednesday that hospitals in Sindh won’t be closed.