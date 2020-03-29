Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh coronavirus death toll reaches three with two new cases

Posted: Mar 29, 2020
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sindh Health Department confirmed two new coronavirus deaths in Karachi on Sunday, taking the provincial death toll to three and the national death toll to 14.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said both patients died on Saturday night. In both cases, the patients had pneumonia and COVID-19.

They were 83 and 70 years old.

Sindh’s first coronavirus death was also reported in Karachi. The patient was a 77-year-old male who also had cancer.

Sindh has reported 469 known coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

