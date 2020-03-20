Sindh confirms first coronavirus death in 77-year-old Karachi man

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho confirmed Friday morning the province’s first coronavirus death.

The victim, a 77-year-old male, passed away Thursday night at Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi.

The man had underlying issues, Pechuho said in a video message circulated by the health department. He had cancer, diabetes and blood pressure issues. He was already very weak, she said.

This is why we’re saying you must keep your elders safe and don’t go near them, she said.

The patient did not have any travel or contact history. His contacts are being isolated.

As of Friday morning, Sindh had reported 238 known cases and Pakistan 454. Three coronavirus deaths have been reported across the country.