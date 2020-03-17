Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh announces partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Posted: Mar 17, 2020
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh government has announced a partial lockdown across the province to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

All shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed for a period of 15 days starting Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Sindh CM said. Section 144 will be imposed at beaches and parks across the province.

Intercity bus services will remain suspended and government offices will be closed from Thursday.

However, vegetable and grocery stores will remain open, according to the spokesperson. People will be able to order food from restaurants and eateries.

The development comes amid confirmation of 231 coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Sindh has reported the highest 172 cases so far.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the government wants to restrict people to their homes. He said it’s necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

“Hospitals would not be able to accommodate [patients] in case of its spread,” CM Shah said.

Sindh government establishes Coronavirus Relief Fund

Meanwhile, the Sindh government established a Coronavirus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs3 billion, according to Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

The chief minister, ministers, advisors, special assistants and all PPP MPAs will contribute their one-month salary to the fund, Wahab said on Twitter.

